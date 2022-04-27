Artists For Ukraine: 74 Maltese Creatives Join Forces For Powerful Showcase In St Julian’s

The exhibition is going to be held at the Cavalieri Art Hotel in St Julian’s and will be running for a week, opening to the general public this Friday.

And that’s not all – each artist is set to be donating the proceeds from the sale of their works to a fund specifically set up for Ukrainian refugees.

Organised by local artist and photographer Stephanie Mizzi, 74 local artists have banded together to exhibit their works in the ‘Artists for Ukraine’ exhibition, launching this Friday.

“Just imagine that you are Ukrainian and until a few weeks ago you lived a relatively quiet, comfortable life. Your country is suddenly invaded by your neighbour, and you are forced to flee your home, your country,” artist Mizzi said about what inspired her to set the exhibition’s wheels in motion.

“You leave everything behind. Your loved one has to stay on to fight in this war, unbeknown to you as to whether you will ever see them alive again. The only one thing you have left to save is your life and that of your children.”

It was this very bleak scenario that instigated her to call on artists to participate in this project, leading to a coalition driven by that emotion. The response was overwhelming, with a large number of artworks donated to the cause.

In his foreword to the 160-page book being published to mark the exhibition, Professor Richard England writes: “Art here is not only celebrated but elevated to the level of a force to alleviate the sufferings of war.”

The public is cordially being invited to visit the exhibition and have a chance to purchase the art.

Check out the Facebook page here.

