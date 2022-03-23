Etnika’s Arrow Of Time: Concept Festival And Artist Residency Hitting Malta Soon

Local band and art project *etnika is currently organising a small concept festival called the Arrow of Time, set to hit Malta over the next few days. The festival also includes an artist residency, which is kicking off on 28th March and running until 6th April at the Makers’ Space in the Valletta Design Cluster, with the entirety of the festival going until 10th April. This collaborative project is being supported by the Arts Council Malta RESTART Fund and Atlas Insurance, which involves *etnika, the Magna Żmien Foundation (Malta), Wildworks (UK) and Buena Sombra Films (Spain).

In a two-week program of events, The Arrow of Time involves residencies, workshops, and three days of multimedia performances, including music, dance, immersive installations and projections, audience interaction in a collaboration with esteemed international guest artists. The central concept running through the production is that of entropy. Entropy, as a measure of unpredictability, a tendency towards flux and rearrangement, a transfer of energy, dissipation of structures and inevitability of exchange of elements in a system. Workshops with international and local artists will be taking place on 2nd April at the Valletta Design Cluster, extending over the weekend and all open to the general public.

These are the available workshops: 1. Site-specific theatre: Locations and meaning (Amy Pitt – UK) The Arrow Of Time will feature a collaboration with artist-in-residence Amy Pitt. Hailing from Cornwall, England, Amy is collaborating with the *etnika project by way of her designs and as a workshop/residence tutor. In her capacity and experience with Wildworks Theatre, she is a researcher and dramaturg, working in community and volunteer work, audience integration and interaction coordination. She will be leading the workshop and residence in the Arrow of Time. 2. Video art installations in The Arrow of Time (Felix Vázquez – Spain, Andrej Vujicic – Malta/Serbia) A presentation on the creative use of archival film in the context of a live show. How the films sourced from private collections by Magna Zmien are integrated into a live performance by *etnika. Exploring general concepts of entropy, and pressing issues of social space, community and other themes and aspects related to this contemporary era. 3. Malta’s Musical Heritage (Andrew Alamango – Malta) A brief introduction into the use of archival audio recordings and musical content featuring in *etnika’s repertoire in The Arrow of Time. The author will play excerpts of recordings from his research and collection over the years, demonstrating how these were rearranged and used in this production. The performances will then be taking place at the Malta Aviation Museum at Ta’ Qali from 8th until 10th April. Tickets can be purchased from this link. Tag someone that needs to attend