IN PHOTOS: Għarb’s Beautiful ‘Flower Carpets’ Have Established A Vibrant Culture Of Art

The Gozitan town of Għarb has once again been decorated with a beautiful ‘flower carpet’ display, known as the infiorata, ahead of Sunday’s feast of Corpus Christi.

The use of the infiorata for the feast of Corpus Christi is a tradition dating back to the 12th Century, having originated in the Vatican Basilica before spreading throughout the Catholic world.

In Għarb, the tradition dates back to 2003, when it created a carpet designed with flowers and bush branches to represent scenes, memories and anniversary dates. The tradition has since become a permanent feature of the town’s celebrations.

It began after the Għarb Local Council was twinned with a locality in Italy called Gerano and, by surprise, during the feast week, Mayor David Apap had an infiorata created to mark the Visitation feast on the occasion of the signing of the friendship pact.

This very first infiorata was designed by the talented artists Mario and his son Rueben Camilleri Cauchi – who went on to design the infiorata for several years after.