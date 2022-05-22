The Playful Nature Of Art: Latest Mqabba Exhibition Features Collection Of Woodcut Prints
A new exhibition by Anabel Cordina in Mqabba’s New Life Bar just launched – and this one’s all about an exploration of the playful nature of art, featuring a set of woodcut prints.
‘Noli’ (Hide and Seek) is a collection of woodcut monoprints by Cordina exploring the playful nature of Art as a continuous unveiling process, of that which is hidden and the search for the not so obvious
“Noli acts as a metaphor for the latent energy present in introspective moments whereby in solitude, the will to seek is renewed,” the exhibition synopsis reads.
“Silently peeping forms playfully interact and meander through the labyrinth of layers, whilst the hypogeal character of the works invites us to find shelter, dwell within and rekindle our innate curiosity and longing to search.”
“In what is the play of art, the game continues through the viewer whose findings and new meanings become imbued in the works themselves.”
The body of work, which is curated by Mqabba’s own Melanie Erixon from Art Sweven, is exhibiting at the exhibition space ‘Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq’, situated overhead the legendary New Life Bar in Mqabba.
About Anabel Cordina
Anabel Cordina studied Art Education at the University of Malta (2002), as well as artistic printmaking at the Malta School of Art (2008).
She furthered her studies at the University of West Scotland where she received her Master’s degree as an Artist Teacher (2015). Cordina attended fine art workshops in Malta, Austria and Germany, and was an artist in residence at the Frans Masareel Centre for graphic arts in Belgium (2009).
Cordina is a visiting lecturer at the Department of Visual Arts, Faculty for the Built Environment at the University of Malta and has exhibited in both local and international art exhibitions.
Drawing inspiration from organic structures, Cordina works predominantly in the printmaking medium, exploring the woodcut’s graphical nature as well as its chromatic dialogues.
The meditative, laborious process of the woodcut leads her to be guided by intuition, the artist’s vision entering into a dialogue with the characteristics of the medium itself, developing into a working symbiotic relationship.
