The Playful Nature Of Art: Latest Mqabba Exhibition Features Collection Of Woodcut Prints

A new exhibition by Anabel Cordina in Mqabba’s New Life Bar just launched – and this one’s all about an exploration of the playful nature of art, featuring a set of woodcut prints.

‘Noli’ (Hide and Seek) is a collection of woodcut monoprints by Cordina exploring the playful nature of Art as a continuous unveiling process, of that which is hidden and the search for the not so obvious

“Noli acts as a metaphor for the latent energy present in introspective moments whereby in solitude, the will to seek is renewed,” the exhibition synopsis reads.

“Silently peeping forms playfully interact and meander through the labyrinth of layers, whilst the hypogeal character of the works invites us to find shelter, dwell within and rekindle our innate curiosity and longing to search.”

“In what is the play of art, the game continues through the viewer whose findings and new meanings become imbued in the works themselves.”

The body of work, which is curated by Mqabba’s own Melanie Erixon from Art Sweven, is exhibiting at the exhibition space ‘Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq’, situated overhead the legendary New Life Bar in Mqabba.