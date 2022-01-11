The Valletta Baroque Festival’s 10th Edition Has Been Revamped
Festivals Malta has been bringing the Baroque era to Valletta every year ever since 2012. This year, the Valletta Baroque Festival turns 10 years old, and the festivities will still be happening.
Even though COVID cases have been a bit on the high side at the moment, Festivals Malta has adapted the well-known and loved festival to honour local talent for the 10-year celebration.
Don’t fret, as the international acts who were meant to form part of this year’s festival will still be performing on our shores in the next edition of the Valletta Baroque Festival in 2023.
Whilst Festivals Malta was planning to make the 10th edition extra special, they have decided to do the responsible thing in order to safeguard the wellbeing of the artists, backstage crew, and audience members, and limit the festival to local artists.
Due to this, the festival will now be held between the 18th and 28th of January 2022. A full refund of cancelled events will be issued to all patrons.
Festivals Malta, Teatru Manoel and Visit Malta would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused. For more information on the Valletta Baroque festival head on over to www.vallettabaroquefestival.mt.
