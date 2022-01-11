The Valletta Baroque Festival’s 10th Edition Has Been Revamped

Festivals Malta has been bringing the Baroque era to Valletta every year ever since 2012. This year, the Valletta Baroque Festival turns 10 years old, and the festivities will still be happening.

Even though COVID cases have been a bit on the high side at the moment, Festivals Malta has adapted the well-known and loved festival to honour local talent for the 10-year celebration.

Don’t fret, as the international acts who were meant to form part of this year’s festival will still be performing on our shores in the next edition of the Valletta Baroque Festival in 2023.