WATCH: New Santa Luċija Roundabout Artwork Will Light Up At Night ‘Like Rays Of Hope’  

A new public steel artwork which has been installed at the Santa Luċija underpass roundabout, will light up at night to symbolise fire.

Created by I+A, a team of Malta-based architects, artists and technologists, the artwork is entitled N(h)ar, a play on two homophonous Maltese words – “Nar” (fire) and “Nhar” (daytime).

It is composed of 120 steel pillars, emerging from the ground and rising to different heights to symbolise liquid fire. At night, the pillars will light up to represent rays of hope.

The monument is meant to symbolise how ancient civilisations had seen fire as a gift from the gods, with some attributing it to the sun god, believing the sun to be a ball of endless fire.