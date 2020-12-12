A Fake George Vella Facebook Profile Is Claiming To Give Away €1,000 In A Livestream

A fake Facebook profile has been set up pretending to be President George Vella and it’s claiming to be giving away €1,000 to those who participate in a livestream game.

The president’s office issued a warning about the profile and clarified that it wasn’t collecting any money.

“In the past hours, a fake Facebook account has been created under the name of President of Malta George Vella. The Office of The President would like to inform the public that no money is being collected via the President of Malta’s profile or official page on Facebook,” it said.

A screenshot attached to the warning shows the profile using a video of President Vella to con people into participating in a giveaway game.

There has been a sharp rise in the number of fake Facebook profiles over the past few months, many posing as popular celebrities and personalities. Many come in the format of a livestream video with a giveaway prize to allure people into the scam.

In Malta, several personalities, including Ira Losco, have had to deal with fake profiles made under their names.

