Malta’s Odds Slip To Second Place After Destiny’s First Eurovision Rehearsal, As Fans Worry About Outfit

Malta’s Eurovision fans are starting to worry about Destiny’s performance after her odds dropped to second place following her first rehearsal and the reveal of her hot-pink outfit.

Destiny’s look was loved and hated in equal measure, with some saying it was a great representation of the song’s empowering message and others saying it looked tacky and cheap.

Many commented about the fact that her knee-high boots started to fall unevenly during the performance and that she did not look comfortable in the outfit. Others remarked on the fringe of her cowgirl-inspired top.

Malta has been top of the Eurovision odds for months now, climbing well above Switzerland and France in recent days.

But barely hours after Destiny’s first rehearsal, France suddenly caught up and is now tipped to beat Malta.