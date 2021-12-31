د . إAEDSRر . س

In Case You Ever Wondered, Here’s Where Some Of Malta’s Top Figures Enjoyed Their Favourite Meal In 2021

With the end of the year rolling over faster than the surge in cases Malta has been experiencing, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to ask some of Malta’s top figures some really important questions.

Have you ever wondered what and where some of the island’s most prominent personalities enjoyed eating the most this year?

We reached out to them and asked them a simple question – where was your best meal of 2021? 

1. Owen Bonnici

“During a serendipitous wedding… when I happened to be asked to sit in a table full of people whom I respect greatly and I had missed speaking to them for a while.”

2. Keith Demicoli

“At home on Christmas Day! A great meal prepped and cooked by my wife Alexia.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Keith Demicoli (@keithdemicoli)

3. Byron Camilleri

“Mine was a rib eye at Summer Nights pub and grill in Marsaskala.”

4. Eddie Fresco

“My favourite meal this year was at a place called ‘The Street’ in Prague.”

5. Valentina Rossi

“Tartarun! That place is just super! I always go for the tasting menu there. TOP TOP TOP.”

Where did you enjoy your favourite meal for 2021? Sound off in the comments 

