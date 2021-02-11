Maltese TikTok Stars Join Italy’s Biggest Content House For A Week Of Social Media Collabs

Three of Malta’s biggest TikTok personalities have packed their bags and travelled to Italy to join the country’s biggest content creation house, Defhouse. Sarah Grech, Jade Sammut and Henry Galea from Clubhouse Europe are currently in the midst of a social media binge with their Italian counterparts in Milan as they embark on a week-long collaboration session with the members of the Italian house. Defhouse is Italy’s largest content house hosting the country’s biggest TikTok stars like Florin Vitan, Alessia Lanza and Jasmin Zangarelli. Collectively, Defhouse has millions of followers on both Instagram and TikTok.

“As you can see it’s going very well and it’s getting a lot of attraction, especially from European fans of both Clubhouse Europe and Defhouse,” Clubhouse Europe told Lovin Malta. Despite what you think might happen at a content house, the three Maltese influencers have kept busy churning out content with the members of Defhouse – expanding their own individual fan base while simultaneously increasing the exposure of Clubhouse Europe.

However, like most good things, the dream content house won’t last forever with Grech, Sammut and Galea limiting their stay at Defhouse to one week. For Galea, a talented makeup artist, this week has been full of social media surprises with his TikTok account reaching an incredible one million followers. For the girls of Clubhouse Europe, this week-long adventure is just another step in social media world domination. Tag someone who wants to be a part of Clubhouse Europe!