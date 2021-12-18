‘Till We Meet Again, My Love’: Tributes Pour In For Beloved Singer And Entertainer Enzo Gusman

Enzo Gusman, one of Malta’s most beloved singers, brodcasters and entertainers, has sadly passed away aged 74.

Known by so many generations for his magnetic personality and warm demeanour, Gusman dominated the Maltese airwaves for a number of decades.

It was Enzo’s wife Carmen who broke the sad news on Facebook earlier today, writing a poignant and heartbreaking post accompanied by one of her husband’s performances.

“Enzo’s words have now come to be true,” she wrote, finishing off with a beautiful “till we meet again, my love… you might be gone, but you will remain in our hearts forever.”