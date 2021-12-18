‘Till We Meet Again, My Love’: Tributes Pour In For Beloved Singer And Entertainer Enzo Gusman
Enzo Gusman, one of Malta’s most beloved singers, brodcasters and entertainers, has sadly passed away aged 74.
Known by so many generations for his magnetic personality and warm demeanour, Gusman dominated the Maltese airwaves for a number of decades.
It was Enzo’s wife Carmen who broke the sad news on Facebook earlier today, writing a poignant and heartbreaking post accompanied by one of her husband’s performances.
“Enzo’s words have now come to be true,” she wrote, finishing off with a beautiful “till we meet again, my love… you might be gone, but you will remain in our hearts forever.”
Within minutes, dozens of tributes for Enzo poured in, sharing treasured memories and nostalgic photos from yesteryear.
From friends whose lives Gusman had touched to fans who have followed the singer throughout the years, it didn’t take long for social media to become a wonderful tribute to the man who entertained so many people.
The first DJ to start playing Maltese songs on the radio, Gusman was being treated in a hospital in Canada in the last couple of months after suffering a fall earlier this year.
Gusman, whose first foray into the public sphere was back in April 1960, won the Malta Song a grand total of four times – in 1966, 1976, 1976 and then again in 1995.
“Malta lost a very big, very important artist today,” one tribute read, sharing some great moments of the late singer.
RIP and thank you Enzo.