WATCH: ‘Come On, Malta’: Miss Universe Commentator Not Amused With Jade Cini’s Confetti 

Miss Universe Malta Jade Cini had the audience in cheers as she strutted down the catwalk at the global beauty pageant but a commentator for the show had something else to say about it. Dressed in a costume intended to symbolise Malta’s victories and traditional Maltese village feasts, Jade popped confetti on the stage before walking off the catwalk. “Oh come on, Malta, who will clean up that mess?” the commentator remarked. “We’ll hold for a second to clean up…”

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe last night, with Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira coming second and Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane third. Jade said she will be forever grateful for getting the chance to represent Malta on a global stage. “A once in a lifetime experience, that enriches you with a strong mentality, makes you feel an accomplished and successful woman,” she said. “Representing your nation is no easy job but It’s the best thing I ever did and I’ll cherish it forever.” “Thank you for all the kind words and support throughout my journey, I hope I paved the way for our next Queen.”

Her Malta-inspired outfit she wore drew some controversy back home but the model said she felt honoured to wear it. “The fact that they ask about Malta and its culture, the traditional feasts that we have and my costume shows how we decorate our streets is quite unique,” she said. What do you think about Jade’s costume?