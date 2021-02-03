WATCH: Really Need A Hug Right Now? These Maltese Radio Hosts Have The Perfect Curtain For You

Not giving your friends and loved ones hugs has become the norm in this pandemic – but some popular Maltese radio hosts have found a brilliant way to get closer without getting too close.

“Martina is missing hugging and built a hug curtain,” the team over at the Morning Vibe posted this morning, alongside the hashtag #defyingcovid.

The hug curtain is literally a giant piece of plastic with slots to place one’s arms in, before engulfing a friend, loved one or mortal enemy in a bear hug.

Martina hilariously tries it out with her co-hosts JD Patrick and Jonathan Abel – and we aren’t going to lie, it does legit look fun.