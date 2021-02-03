WATCH: Really Need A Hug Right Now? These Maltese Radio Hosts Have The Perfect Curtain For You
Not giving your friends and loved ones hugs has become the norm in this pandemic – but some popular Maltese radio hosts have found a brilliant way to get closer without getting too close.
“Martina is missing hugging and built a hug curtain,” the team over at the Morning Vibe posted this morning, alongside the hashtag #defyingcovid.
The hug curtain is literally a giant piece of plastic with slots to place one’s arms in, before engulfing a friend, loved one or mortal enemy in a bear hug.
Martina hilariously tries it out with her co-hosts JD Patrick and Jonathan Abel – and we aren’t going to lie, it does legit look fun.
The hug curtain, or cuddle curtain as its known in some circles, has gone viral during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Touted as a way for the elderly to stay in contact with their family, health experts have warned potential huggers to be slightly cautious when using it.
Unless the same two people will be using it, there are concerns over the virus being passed via the arm slots, with fears that someone would wipe their nose on their hands, use the hand slots for a hug… only for a third person to then put their arms into the same slot.
However, the video is a fun reminder that where there’s a will, there’s a way – and seeing Martina laugh wildly as her co-hosts hug, with Abel holding his half-eaten apple in hand, mind you, makes it all worth it.