Electoral Candidate To Stream COVID Self-Care Series While In Quarantine

For those looking to get the most out of their COVID experiences, look no further.

Two days ago, a 29-year-old lawyer and political candidate, Emma Portelli Bonnici announced the launch of a short mini-series on her Instagram. The scope? To address issues tied with having COVID-19 and other matters involving “loneliness, mental health, vaccinations” and many other aspects.

The announcement came after she, herself, tested positive for the virus. 

 

‘COVID Brain’, a daily, hour-long feed, will also feature expert opinions, and is set to air today at 18:00, with skincare being the foremost topic of the series.

Could this be a way to help us deal with issues otherwise taken for granted? Tell us what you think.

