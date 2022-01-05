Electoral Candidate To Stream COVID Self-Care Series While In Quarantine

For those looking to get the most out of their COVID experiences, look no further.

Two days ago, a 29-year-old lawyer and political candidate, Emma Portelli Bonnici announced the launch of a short mini-series on her Instagram. The scope? To address issues tied with having COVID-19 and other matters involving “loneliness, mental health, vaccinations” and many other aspects.

The announcement came after she, herself, tested positive for the virus.