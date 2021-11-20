1,500 Trees To Be Planted Following Successful 750 Tonne Clean Up Campaign
1,500 trees are to be planted, following a successful clean-up that saw 750 tonnes of rubbish collected.
This comes following the Parks Malta Cleaning Campaign, where Parks Malta, together with multiple entities, local councils, and organisations have spent the last months clearing various valleys around Malta.
Parks Malta had previously committed to planting two trees for every tonne of waste that is collected.
Since more than 750 tonnes of waste were collected, more than 1,500 indigenous trees will be planted across different valleys.
The last area to be cleaned up as part of this campaign was Mosta’s Wied il-Għasel, as it brought the initiative to a close.
Sustainable Development Minister Miriam Dalli thanked all the participating partners for the time dedicated, as the campaign came to its end.
“Parks Malta collected 750 tonnes of waste in a few months from a number of valleys. As Parks Malta commits to planting more trees and taking care of them, visitors should commit to act responsibly,” Miriam Dalli said.
Among the 20 organisations that took part in this campaign were Din l-Art Ħelwa, the Girl Guides of Birżebbuġa, and Raniero’s Adventures, as well as various government entities such as the Energy and Water Agency and Enemed.
What do you make of this?