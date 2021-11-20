1,500 Trees To Be Planted Following Successful 750 Tonne Clean Up Campaign

1,500 trees are to be planted, following a successful clean-up that saw 750 tonnes of rubbish collected.

This comes following the Parks Malta Cleaning Campaign, where Parks Malta, together with multiple entities, local councils, and organisations have spent the last months clearing various valleys around Malta.

Parks Malta had previously committed to planting two trees for every tonne of waste that is collected.

Since more than 750 tonnes of waste were collected, more than 1,500 indigenous trees will be planted across different valleys.