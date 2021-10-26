Aaron Farrugia: ‘No More Romanticisation Of Climate Change, Measures Are Being Put In Place’

The climate change reality will no longer be romanticised as concrete measures are now being put in place, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said during a speech at the Climate Change National Conference, where he addressed issues he said Malta’s government has been targeting in terms of climate change.

Farrugia said a plethora of measures was introduced in the 2022 Budget, dubbing it “the most climate aware budget that Malta has ever seen”.

The minister made reference to some of the measures which were introduced, such as free transportation for all Maltese citizens, and the ship-to-shore initiative.

Farrugia encouraged Malta to continue moving towards a just transition, one that all of the public can slowly adapt to, such as switching to the use of electric cars.

“A 19% emission reduction will definitely not be a walk in the park, but we are ambitious to achieve it,” he said with hope.