Alternative Vision For Newly Proposed ‘Ta’ Ċikku Garden’ In Mosta Finds Support Online

An alternative vision to the newly announced family park renovation in Mosta has gained attention and sparked discussions on social media platforms. The submission in question, for the Urban Greening Pilot Project Competition organised by Greenserve, was put forward by NIDUM, in collaboration with Halmann Vella. NIDUM is a collaborative platform of architects, all interested in safeguarding and prioritising the environment and local biodiversity.

They described their scope to be two-fold; “to minimize any impact on the existing grove, and instead enhance the sites’ biodiversity using local flora and fauna, while making small pockets below the olives more accessible”. This particular proposal would have less of an impact on the trees and fauna which are already present in the space, with the plans showing that most trees will be left untouched.

Many have expressed that they prefer this alternate vision rather than the one that was chosen for the project. “Beautiful, low-key, high-concept landscaping design. Unfortunately, trying to pitch this in Malta is like trying to convince a seven-year old to pick ‘Lost in Translation’ over ‘Transformers 5’,” said one person sarcastically. Some even called on Aaron Farrugia and described this proposal as more fitting for the space that there is available. A local architect even described it as “a contextual project that respects the existing garden and focuses on the real needs of the community,” while congratulating those involved and stressing that the country needs more projects with this same approach. Others also said that it is a shame that this was not the proposal that was chosen. What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: Messy Mrieħel Zone To Get CCTV Cameras And Enforcement Against Littering