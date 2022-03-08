Animal Activist Groups Urge Politicians To ‘Give Animal Welfare Importance It Deserves’

“Whilst everyone is busy and engaged with the current electoral campaign, our organisations and volunteers are being inundated by cases of animal cruelty, abandonment, neglect, and an overabundance of owners giving up their pets,” the organisations said in a statement.

The statement was issued by the Real Animal Rights Foundation (RAR), the Association for Abandoned Animals (AAA), Malta Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA), Island Sanctuary, Noah’s Ark and Gozo SPCA.

A group of local animal activist groups have urged politicians to really prioritise and “give animal welfare the importance that it deserves”.

The organisations also presented four suggestions for politicians to take amidst this electoral campaign to ensure that animal welfare is given the importance it deserves.

1. Reduce the population

“For years, we have been proposing programmes to reduce the population of dogs and cats, and although some proposals have been partially taken up, they are being executed too slowly and with extremely limited resources. In addition, to date, some proposals have been completely ignored. ”

“Example: A national neutering campaign for dogs and the obligatory microchipping of pet cats and their subsequent registration on a national database.”

This was pledged by the Nationalist Party in their electoral campaign, where it plans to launch a national neutering campaign for abandoned animals, as well as a quicker program for microchipping.

2. More resources for the Animal Welfare directorate

“For years, we have highlighted that The Animal Welfare Directorate needs to be better equipped and financed to properly and efficiently enforce the law and curb cruelty to animals. Although some improvements have been well noted in this area, inspections for potential abuse or neglect still take too long to take place.”

“Moreover, Animal Welfare Gozo still depends on Malta for enforcement purposes and any person reporting a case is hardly ever updated with the outcome of an inspection. In addition, limited space at Animal Welfare and at sanctuaries limit the number of confiscations that can be made by the Directorate.”

“And finally, charging perpetrators in court is a very time and resource-consuming exercise which cannot be executed well with the current resources allocated to the Directorate.”

3. More space for abandoned animals

“For years we have been highlighting the need for more space to house abandoned and stray animals adequately, and for years we have been promised a state-of-the-art new rehoming centre.”

“To date, this has not materialized and it might still take many more years to get there. Whilst we are aware that an interim and partial solution to address the space issue has been found, this needs to be executed at a faster pace, which requires more resources to be put behind it.”

The groups also reminded the public that animals “breathe and feel”, and that they are no inanimate objects.

“Animals, breathe, feel, and suffer. The dragging of feet and the stringing of pocket strings only leads to more suffering, more cruelty and the situation getting progressively worse,” it emphasised.

“We hereby urge all Parties, and all politicians to give animal welfare the importance it deserves. Many interested parties, including voluntary organisations, the Animal Welfare Council, the Commissioner for Animal Welfare, have submitted various proposals to address the most urgent and pressing concerns.”

The groups also highlighted that while words and promises are easy to make, a real difference takes true commitment.

