Help For Cat Feeders And No More New Zoos: PN Pledges Measures For Animal Protection

The set of proposals was announced earlier today by PN spokesperson Peter Agius together with candidates Rebekah Cilia and Bernice Bonello.

The PN also announced the construction of the long-awaited animal cemetery, as well as zoo establishments to be regulated in a way that animal’s rights or ensured and it is operated in a restricted and controlled manner to ensure their safety. No new permits for new zoo establishments will be given under this new proposal.

Among the pledges, the PN promised to offer help for cat feeders, national programs for microchipping and neutering services, as well as much harsher consequences for matters related to animal abuse – but there’s more.

The Nationalist Party has just proposed a set of twelve measures to aid animal protection in Malta.

Together with Maltese veterinarians, the PN plans to launch a national campaign to neuter abandoned animals, as well as a quicker program for microchipping cats so that their abandonment can be minimised. It also plans to launch an educative campaign in order to raise more awareness.

The PN aims to introduce a solution for exotic animals in our country, with the importation to be immediately prohibited if they have not acquired a permit for them.

It also pledged to make sure that there is an animal-friendly park within every locality in Malta, so that a more animal-friendly culture can be adopted on the whole.

The PN is also pledging to enforce harsher consequences for actions or environments that can harm or endanger animals.

A program will also be launched in order to assist cat feeders, both in terms of facilities, and in terms of monetary support.

Some of these proposals will begin to be completed within the first 100 days of governance, with the majority of them to be completed within the first year of the legislature.

These proposals were presented after a period of research and consultation together with multiple people and organisations within the sector.

