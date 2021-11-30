As St. Julian’s Villa Vincenti Faces Threats, Local Artist Launches Anti-Demolition Campaign

A local artist has launched an anti-demolition campaign as an attempt to raise awareness on the late Modernist villa, explaining why it should be safeguarded.

St. Julian’s Villa Vincenti and its beautiful architectural style are currently facing demolition threats, and many people are not happy.

Artist and illustrator Nicole Scibberras Debono is precisely one of the people that is not happy with the proposed demolition and decided to launch an artistic campaign as her response to it.

“A hallmark of Maltese architectural modernism is under threat of demolition and may soon become a building that we can remember only in our memories, because of the wants of the greedy,” she wrote on her website.

Her campaign consisted of releasing an illustration of the villa on her social media platforms every day, running from 26th to 29th November, with yesterday being the last day of the campaign.

The illustrations aim to depict Villa Vincenti’s beauty and architectural value, while also providing information on the architect Gustavo Vincenti’s legacy in Maltese architectural modernism.

As part of her campaign, she also included a call to submit a representation to the proposed demolition of the Villa, to be replaced by a 14-storey hotel, on her website.

She also provided people with template text to use to submit along with their representation, to make the process easier.

Check out her four illustrations here: