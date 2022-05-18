Comino Campsite Takeover By Permanent Set-Up Being Dealt With By Authorities
The blatant takeover of the Comino campsite by campers who opted to permanently use up the space is currently being dealt with by the authorities.
This is not the first time this has happened, with campers deciding to leave their gear set up, including tents, tables, tarps and a makeshift enclosure system.
A concerned man sent images over the last few days of the state of the campsite, showing how it has been taken over by permanent setups.
“Campers in the campsite are coming and occupying a big space for their camp for the whole summer and only come during the weekends if at all,” he told Lovin Malta.
“Also, at the campsite, there is a caravan which is there for the whole year which even has a front garden, pizza oven, air conditioning, and so on,” he said.
Lovin Malta reached out to ERA for comment on the matter, and it assured us that it is well aware of the situation.
“The ‘Tal-Ful’ campsite is governed by Camping Site Regulations and when campers are found to be in breach of these regulations, warning letters are issued,” it said in a statement.
“Recent inspections resulted in the discovery of further breaches of the campsite regulations and ERA is already taking the necessary action,” it said.
This is not the first time that the campsite has been taken over by these set-ups, proving it to be difficult for other campers to make use of the site.
Have you ever encountered a similar issue?