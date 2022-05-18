Comino Campsite Takeover By Permanent Set-Up Being Dealt With By Authorities

The blatant takeover of the Comino campsite by campers who opted to permanently use up the space is currently being dealt with by the authorities.

This is not the first time this has happened, with campers deciding to leave their gear set up, including tents, tables, tarps and a makeshift enclosure system.

A concerned man sent images over the last few days of the state of the campsite, showing how it has been taken over by permanent setups.