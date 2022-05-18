‘Happy To Have Achieved The Dream’: Maltese Tennis Player Pens Deal With American University

Alex Degabriele, a 17-year-old tennis player from Malta will be taking his game to the United States after signing a deal with North Carolina Wilmington University.

Through the deal, Alex will launch his professional career and feature as a regular player in the Colonial Athletic Association.

“Going to study and play in America has been one of my oldest dreams and I’m so happy that I was able to achieve it,” he told Lovin Malta.

Alex dominated his sport at national and international level, bagging some awesome results abroad, most recently in Turkey.

His most recent performances had him hit one semi-final and one final in as many ranked competitions.