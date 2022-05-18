‘Happy To Have Achieved The Dream’: Maltese Tennis Player Pens Deal With American University
Alex Degabriele, a 17-year-old tennis player from Malta will be taking his game to the United States after signing a deal with North Carolina Wilmington University.
Through the deal, Alex will launch his professional career and feature as a regular player in the Colonial Athletic Association.
“Going to study and play in America has been one of my oldest dreams and I’m so happy that I was able to achieve it,” he told Lovin Malta.
Alex dominated his sport at national and international level, bagging some awesome results abroad, most recently in Turkey.
His most recent performances had him hit one semi-final and one final in as many ranked competitions.
Alex began playing tennis when he was just five years old, training with Asciak Tennis Academy up until age 15. He was ranked 123 in the world under-16s and is now playing his last year in the under-18 category.
Locally, Alex was first in all junior categories and even debuted in the Men’s Davis Cup last year. The competition is the premier international team event in men’s tennis.
“I had offers from different schools. But eventually, I chose to go with the University of North Carolina in Wilmington because of the success of the team, their coach, and general level of education.”
“After I finish college I would love to turn professional and see where the journey will continue.”
Share to show your support at this massive achievement