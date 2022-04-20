Earth Day’s Coming Up: Check Out This Green Fair At The Farmoury In Manikata

Every year, the Earth, which we are all blessed to be able to call our home, is commemorated on a special day dedicated all to it – and it’s coming up this weekend! The Eco Market, together with The Veg Box at the Farmoury in Manikata, is hosting an entire weekend dedicated all to our Mother Earth, full of workshops, vegetables and sun, in the beautiful area next to Majjistral Park. This year, we will be celebrating the 53rd year of International Earth Day and for the occasion, a number of local social enterprises and NGOs are coming together to bring the first ‘Earth Day Green Fair’ to Malta.

Over the past few years, there has been a rise of a community of conscious individuals; people who are becoming more aware of the impact our lives have on the environment and are actively finding ways to live in a more sustainable manner. We have also witnessed an increase in local sustainable businesses and start-ups. The main purpose of this event is to continue spreading awareness and disseminating knowledge to assist people in transit toward a more eco-sensible lifestyle. At the Earth Day Green Fest, one can discover a number of sustainable products and solutions available in Malta, by browsing through the market stalls featuring a variety of eco-friendly household products, fashion and beauty, food, mobility and gardening, amongst others. The visitors centre of Il-Majjistral Park will be transformed into an Activity Zone where several talks and workshops will be held, and where guests will have the opportunity to learn from experts and find out new solutions to their daily challenges. Some of the most popular workshops include ‘Balcony Gardening’, ‘Making Sustainable Decisions’ led by an International Coach, ‘Treasures of the Seas’, sponsored by FreeHour Malta, and ‘Discovering Malta with Eco Sports’, which will be followed by a clean-up.

Why celebrate Earth Day? Words like climate change, climate adaptation, mitigation and sustainability are only going to become more constant in our lives. The bad news is that 97% of the scientific community confirmed that human behaviour is responsible for this phenomenon. The good news is that we are still in time to create a better

future for all future generations, with sustainable solutions that are already existent. Although the grade of awareness is rising globally, not all stakeholders in our society know how to actively contribute to climate goals through their actions. Earth Day Green Fair, offers an opportunity to learn, share and care so that together, we rise to the occasion, and guarantee a safe planet for our children. Entrance to the event is free, as are most of the activities conducted by grassroots organisations, activists, innovators and eco-entrepreneurs. The event will take place between Friday 22nd and Sunday 24th at the beautiful outdoor grounds of Il-Majjistral Nature and History Park and The Farmoury in Manikata, and it is being organised by Eco Market Malta, The Veg Box, Il-Majjistral Park NGO, PARKS Malta and the Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Enterprise. Malta’s Fashion Revolution movement will also be there for two days during the Green Fair, hosting a workshop with tips and tricks on how to repair damaged clothing so that their life is extended. Tag someone that needs to attend!