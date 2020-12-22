Earthquake? Maltese Homes Feels 4.8 Magnitude Rumblings From Sicily
A 4.8 magnitude earthquake registered in the Scoglitti area of Sicily has been felt across various areas in Malta.
The earthquake occurred at around 9.27pm according to the Seismic Monitoring & Research Group at the University of Malta.
Reports indicate that the earthquake was felt in Żebbuġ, Balzan and Għargħur.
Official sources have yet to confirm the actual size of the earthquake. More info as it comes in.
