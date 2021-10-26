Għarb Local Council Takes Unanimous Vote Against New Road Proposed On ODZ Land

The local council of Għarb has just taken a unanimous vote against the new road and zoning application being proposed on agricultural ODZ land.

This comes after weeks of uncertainty on whether the local council will be voting against or for the development.

The Local Council said that “it is taking a unanimous position against the application”, after the objections raised by residents.

Mayor David Apap Agius said that “the Għarb Local Council has always been against applications which are not sustainable and in an ODZ area, both in small applications and more and more in a project of such size.”

The Mayor also stated that “the residents and the locality have always been the first priority above everything else ensuring that the health and peaceful life of the residents including the tranquility, beauty and clean area is enjoyed in the locality.”