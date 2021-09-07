Go Green Week Launched As Part Of Environmental Awareness Campaign

Go Green Week has just been launched by the Minister for the Environment, Climate Change, and Planning in collaboration with Eden Leisure Group.

Minister Farrugia explained that the initiative is designed to encourage individuals and companies to implement more green initiatives to support the local environment in the best possible way.

The week is set to be full of activities, taking place between 15th and 21st September.

The collaboration will consist of a number of different initiatives, such as beach clean-ups, informative environment-related films, and a book drive intended for book recycling.

Donations will also be accepted towards the Eco Fund, which will be used for environmental initiatives.

“We are encouraging the public to apply these actions to their daily lives as well. We need to be more responsible in how we dispose of our waste, particularly in marine–protected areas. We all need to do our part to protect our environment, on which many lives, ecosystems, and the economy depend,” Minister Farrugia said.

Through this campaign, the Ministry continues to encourage other private companies to contribute to initiatives in favor of our natural and marine environment and to continue to safeguard local biodiversity.

