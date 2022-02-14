Hikers Encounter Chapel Left To Ruin In Wardija – And Wonder Why It’s Not Being Restored

Two local hikers with an affinity for exploring Malta’s natural environment recently hiked to the chapel of Qannotta which has been left to ruin. The early 16th-century chapel can be found off the beaten path in Wardija, in the limits of St Paul’s Bay and Bidnija, within the valley of Qannotta. “This time we explored Wied Qannotta, a beautiful valley with running water along the street and beautiful scenery, and there we found a beautiful abandoned chapel,” hiker Pierre Farrugia told Lovin Malta.

“Nowadays the chapel is abandoned and totally devoid of any objects and one wonders how it has not been restored,” Farrugia lamented. This chapel is said to have been commissioned by the Noble Garzia Monpalao in the early 16th century. Initially, the chapel was dedicated to the Nativity of our Lady. But after it was rebuilt due to being left unattended, through a decree of 30th June 1717, Bishop Cannaves ordered for it to be dedicated to the Immaculate Conception and the feast to be held on 8th December. “The chapel has a rectangular shape and the stone altar was in an apse holding the painting of the Immaculate Conception. On each side of the altar, there are two doors which in older times used to lead to the sacristy. On the aperture, there is the frontispiece with an arch where there used to be a bell. On the frontispiece, there is a stone cross,” one article by Radju Marija explains.

The path leading through the picturesque valley

“The chapel has a simple facade, with two pillars reaching to the ceiling. A squarish door, between two windows used by passersby to stop and say a prayer when the chapel is closed. On the door, there is a coat of arms with a crown but the inscription is not clear.”

It appears that the chapel is privately owned as part of a property close by – Palazzo Gerxija – which is also said to have been abandoned for a few years now. However, restoration of such a historic building should be a top priority nonetheless. Do you think the chapel should be restored?