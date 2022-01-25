Ian Borg: ’60 Trees Planted Every Day By Infrastructure Malta Last Year, Over 20,000 In Total’

Transport Minister Ian Borg announced yesterday that an average of 60 trees a day were planted by Infrastructure Malta in the year 2021.

During his address at the Joseph Farrugia Garden in Dingli yesterday, Borg confirmed that around 22,162 trees were planted last year around Malta and Gozo, with around €4.4 million spent on reforestation.

“The agency’s nationwide tree-planting initiative has now added more than 42,000 trees and 38,000 shrubs in different urban and rural locations since it was launched in summer 2019,” a representative for IM told Lovin Malta.