Ian Borg: ’60 Trees Planted Every Day By Infrastructure Malta Last Year, Over 20,000 In Total’
Transport Minister Ian Borg announced yesterday that an average of 60 trees a day were planted by Infrastructure Malta in the year 2021.
During his address at the Joseph Farrugia Garden in Dingli yesterday, Borg confirmed that around 22,162 trees were planted last year around Malta and Gozo, with around €4.4 million spent on reforestation.
“The agency’s nationwide tree-planting initiative has now added more than 42,000 trees and 38,000 shrubs in different urban and rural locations since it was launched in summer 2019,” a representative for IM told Lovin Malta.
“Infrastructure Malta plants many more trees than the quantities it is required to provide by law as compensation for uprooted and transplanted trees,” he continued.
Borg also expressed that these numbers show the commitment the Ministry has for the cause, with tree plantation being included in the planning of projects related to infrastructure.
He also added that in the year 2020, around 1,000 trees needed to be replaced by Infrastructure Malta for trees that were either vandalised, stolen or damaged.
The trees were generally planted as part of multiple afforestation and urban greening projects, or as part of major road projects such as the Marsa Flyover project.
What do you make of these numbers?