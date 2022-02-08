Illegal Works By Joseph Portelli In Sannat Reported To ERA And PA

The matter was revealed a few days ago by Lovin Malta contributor Victor Paul Borg , who uncovered Joseph Portelli’s structures that have sprouted next to protected seabirds’ nests.

“We have just reported illegal works that have taken place, and are still ongoing, in a stretch of fields adjacent to Portelli’s monstrous development in Sannat, just a few metres away from the edge of the Ta’ Ċenċ and Ta’ Sanap cliffs,” Graffitti said in a Facebook post.

The illegal works currently being carried out in Sannat by Joseph Portelli have been reported to the Environment Resources Authority and the Planning Authority by pressure group Moviment Graffitti.

“Property developer Joseph Portelli and his partners have been carrying out extensive works without development permit on fields that stretch for 350 metres between their large blocks of flats and the cliff’s edge in Sannat,” Paul Borg wrote.

“Near the cliff’s edge, on land that falls in a Natura 2000 protected area, five round structures have sprouted up in the past few months (these were ruined, long-abandoned trapping hides, before construction into the round structures),” he unveiled.

“These illegal works do not appear to be covered by a development permit, and the fact that they have been carried out next to a site earmarked for the highly controversial development of a 125-apartment block surely merits and investigation,” Graffiti said.

“The area in question is also a highly sensitive ecological area, and any development that takes place will have irreversible damage to the ecosystem and rural integrity of the place.”

Graffiti is also calling for people to send in their reports to the relevant authorities by sending an email to the Planning’s Authority enforcement office ([email protected]) and ERA ([email protected]).

The PA hearing for the last stage of the large block of apartments took place today at 11.30am.

Share to raise awareness