In Photos: First Look At New Victor Calvagna Garden In Mosta As Works Underway

Communities Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat has shared images of a new garden being built on the lands of a notorious former murderer.

This comes after Muscat recently announced that Ċikku Fenech’s field in Mosta is set to become the Victor Calvagna Garden, dedicated and named after him.

Photos have now emerged showing the first look of the garden, as works are currently underway.

The images mainly show works related to the instalment of a children’s playground, as well as the placement of passages and a general organisation of the area.