In Photos: First Look At New Victor Calvagna Garden In Mosta As Works Underway
Communities Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat has shared images of a new garden being built on the lands of a notorious former murderer.
This comes after Muscat recently announced that Ċikku Fenech’s field in Mosta is set to become the Victor Calvagna Garden, dedicated and named after him.
Photos have now emerged showing the first look of the garden, as works are currently underway.
The images mainly show works related to the instalment of a children’s playground, as well as the placement of passages and a general organisation of the area.
As part of a €4.5 million investment by the National Development and Social Fund (NDSF) in parks across Malta, Fenech’s Mosta field will now become a family park, with WasteServ’s urban greening arm GreenServ put in charge of implementing and administering the project.
Fenech’s former plot of land boasts many indigenous trees, such as cypress and olive trees and the entire park design will be oriented around the already existing flora and fauna.
The design anticipates to be easily accessible and enjoyably by people of all ages and capabilities, as well as aims to create green spaces in highly built-up areas.
