Joseph Muscat Is Lending Support To Labour Candidates On Campaign Trail

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has begun lending his support to Labour Party candidates, endorsing them publicly at smaller political events on the campaign trail.

Images on social media showed Muscat attending an event in Marsaxlokk alongside Parliamentary Secretary Deo Debattista. He has also attended events with Chris Agius. Meanwhile, Times of Malta reports that he is attending a meeting with Keith Tanti in Marsa this weekend.

Lovin Malta is informed that there are a number of PL candidates who have reached out for Muscat’s support. However, he is not working directly on any individual campaign.

Muscat was ousted from political life after resigning in disgrace in 2019. However, he is making a comeback of sorts, weeks after a police search on his home. He has closed the door on contesting in this election but has left his options open for future elections.

Abela, who has distanced himself from Muscat in the past, took a cautious stance when questioned whether his predecessor will have any part to play in the current election campaign.

Muscat declined to provide an official comment when contacted by Lovin Malta.

