Victory For Malta’s Farmers: Judge Dismisses Case Calling For Termination Of Rural Lease

Judge Lawrence Mintoff has dismissed a case that was asking for the termination of a rural lease filed by a field owner in Qrendi.

This comes as many farmers were facing threats to their working land and by extension their profession and livelihood, as well as Malta’s local produce.

The judge dismissed the case brought forward by Vincenza Magro, on the basis that the law created the right balance between the rights of owners and tenants, Malta Today reported.