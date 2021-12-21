Victory For Malta’s Farmers: Judge Dismisses Case Calling For Termination Of Rural Lease
Judge Lawrence Mintoff has dismissed a case that was asking for the termination of a rural lease filed by a field owner in Qrendi.
This comes as many farmers were facing threats to their working land and by extension their profession and livelihood, as well as Malta’s local produce.
The judge dismissed the case brought forward by Vincenza Magro, on the basis that the law created the right balance between the rights of owners and tenants, Malta Today reported.
Magro’s argument was that the law protecting the agricultural leases breached her rights as a landowner.
Magro had previously filed a court case against the farmers who had the land leased, Annalisa Schembri and Liberata Schembri. For the land, they were paying just €24 in rent every two years. While she had refused to accept the latest payment, the tenants had decided to deposit their payment in Court.
The State Advocate had also previously opposed the case.
The court ruled in favour of the farmers, saying that there was no breach of fundamental human rights as protected by the Constitution or the European Convention on Human Rights.
