Maltese Triathlete To Cycle 1,000km Around Sicily To Raise Money For Animal Sanctuaries – Again!

Maltese triathlete Fabio Spiteri is set to cycle 1,000km around Sicily again for the second consecutive time starting tomorrow.

During last year’s round of Sicily, Spiteri completed the race within 56 hours, and this year he is once again planning to complete the route within 48 hours.

The race is being done as an initiative to raise money for animal sanctuaries around the Maltese islands.

“I think it’s more difficult to raise the €50,000 target than riding around Sicily in 48 hours,” Spiteri told Lovin Malta.

He also expressed how he’s excited, but ready for this, having trained very hard ahead of the feat. As opposed to last year, the weather is looking good, with no rain or strong winds being predicted for the next two days.

In the days leading up to the final test, Spiteri has been trying to raise awareness on his social media platforms about why everyone should donate for this cause.