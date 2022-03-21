Rough Wind Brings Waste To Gżira Coast: ‘This Is Proof Of How Polluted The Sea Is’

Lovin Malta reached out to Conrad Borg Manche, who is the Mayor of Gżira, and Andrew Schembri, who is the founder of environmental NGO Żibel, for a comment on the matter.

Exclusive footage sent to Lovin Malta shows the shocking amount of waste that the seas brought in following the gale force 9 wind that the island has just witnessed, including small boats, plastic chairs as well as microplastics.

Rough winds that hit Malta over the weekend inflicted quite a bit of damage with a copious amount of waste now arriving on the coast of Gżira.

“While this always tends to happen when the wind is facing this direction, this just goes to show how polluted the sea is and how careful we should be to take care of it,” Borg Manche told Lovin Malta.

“There’s even construction waste – how did that end up in the sea?” he questioned.

Schembri also had something similar to say, highlighting that oftentimes such wind direction would bring in a lot of waste into the area.

“This is normal for that area cause of the weekend’s wind direction, all the waste in the harbour would get pushed to one side,” he said, also adding that there’s a high probability that the Grand Harbour on the Valletta waterfront side would also be quite bad.

“That’s the nature of ports, they will highlight what’s in it. The wood is both from small boats that fell apart and some are from construction it seems,” he confirmed.

“It really shows how important it is to both dispose of trash in bins as well as picking the right bins so that when you throw something away it stays in and goes to show that anything outside during weekends like this will end up in the sea since we’re an island,” he said.

The Cleansing Department has been notified of the waste, and the matter should be taken care of over the following days.

