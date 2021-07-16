Siġġiewi Council Hits Out At Primary School For Uprooting Trees It Said Were ‘Safety Hazard’ 

Siġġiewi’s local council has criticised a primary school for chopping down trees, describing the uprooting as “obscene and insensitive to the tow’s community”.

“We would like to clarify that the trees that were chopped down were exclusively owned by the Siġġiewi Primary School,” the council said yesterday. “The council therefore has no right over that part of the school or the treatment of these trees.”

“We would like to condemn whoever took this decision for this obscene and inventive act towards the Siġġiewi community and we pledge to keep on planting more trees in our locality.”