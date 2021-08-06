Questions Raised About Cause Of Fire That Burnt Bidnija Trees To The Ground

Bidnija residents have raised questions about the cause of a fire that engulfed a number of trees in the locality in the early hours of the morning earlier this week. The fire happened on Tuesday at around 7am, much to residents’ dismay. “Feel like crying right now. Those few trees we have in Bidnija burned to the ground,” one resident said in a Facebook post.

Bush fires caused by the high temperatures aren’t uncommon in Malta, however, this fire has raised eyebrows given that it happened early in the morning, and not at a time when one would expect temperatures to be at their highest. Some locals have speculated that it could possibly have been intentional, suggesting that it would have been set by someone who wanted to smoke wild rabbits out of the area and it consequently got out of control.

Lovin Malta also spoke to a local that witnessed the fire and called the fire department to the scene. “Unfortunately, it’s not the only fire to be set in Bidnija recently. If you drive from Zebbiegħ towards Bidnija, you will come across an area on the right which has been burnt and took a lot of trees with it too – including Olive Trees.” Contacted by Lovin Malta, the civil protection department said it did not have any information about what had caused the fire. The Police also told Lovin Malta that no fires were reported in the area and there was, therefore, no information available. What do you make of this?

