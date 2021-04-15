WATCH: Rinella Tank Cleaning Farm Will Finally Be Moved As Negotiations Reach Advanced Stage
Rinella’s tank cleaning farm will be moved to another location, freeing up the bay from pollution, Labour MP Glenn Bedingfield has announced.
“Negotiations are at an advanced stage as per the promise we made and as part of our wider strategy for Cottonera and Fort Ricasoli,” Bedingfield, who chairs the government’s Cottonera Foundation, said. “The tank cleaning farm will now be removed, which really pleases me.”
“I thank [Transport Minister] Ian Borg and Transport Malta for allowing us to enjoy Rinella Bay without pollution, smells and obstacles. This is good news for people like me who care about our national heritage and Cottonera.”
The cleaning farm, which is run by a private company, is used by tankers to clear their tanks of waste before moving on to the dockyard.
However, it has long been the cause of frustration among residents due to the pollution it generates.
In 2019, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said the government intends to relocate the tank cleaning farm to an offshore location.
More details on the relocation are expected next week when the matter will be discussed in Parliament.