WATCH: Rinella Tank Cleaning Farm Will Finally Be Moved As Negotiations Reach Advanced Stage

Rinella’s tank cleaning farm will be moved to another location, freeing up the bay from pollution, Labour MP Glenn Bedingfield has announced.

“Negotiations are at an advanced stage as per the promise we made and as part of our wider strategy for Cottonera and Fort Ricasoli,” Bedingfield, who chairs the government’s Cottonera Foundation, said. “The tank cleaning farm will now be removed, which really pleases me.”

“I thank [Transport Minister] Ian Borg and Transport Malta for allowing us to enjoy Rinella Bay without pollution, smells and obstacles. This is good news for people like me who care about our national heritage and Cottonera.”