WATCH: Shocking Eel And Shark Graveyard Discovered During St. Paul’s Bay Dive

Fishing lines and hooks were still attached to the bodies of the eels and sharks, indicating that these marine animals had either been caught in fishing lines that have been left abandoned in the sea or illegally caught and then dumped by fishermen.

A marine graveyard containing the bodies of three small sharks and a large number of Moray eels has been discovered by Raniero Borg. The Maltese adventurer, environmentalist and advanced diver discovered the scene whilst diving in St. Paul’s Bay.

“The whole point of organising clean ups is to decrease the risk of marine death,” Raniero stated in a Facebook post. “However, it looks like some still enjoy doing it in Malta.”

He went on to call out people who only helped in “increasing the risk of intoxication by plastic or entanglement within the large amount of ghost nets or fishing lines” present across Maltese waters.

This latest discovery comes only a month after Raniero found a large number of stingrays found dead at Wied Iż-Żurrieq, showing an example of the sheer scale that this problem has on marine biodiversity in Malta.

“We need to try and save them, not further their decline.”

