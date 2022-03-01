‘You Always Roll Out The Red Carpet For Joseph Portelli,’ Activist Says During Sannat PA Hearing

An activist from local pressure group Moviment Graffitti has accused the Planning Authority of “rolling out the red carpet for (Gozitan Developer) Joseph Portelli” during a PA hearing discussing the disputed case of Sannat.

“We are against this monstrous project, the PA has known for a long time that there is no reason for this project to be approved, but instead, you have found it comfortable to delay it by blaming it on the Executive Council,” the activist told the PA board.

“You always roll out the red carpet for Portelli and his developments, and if this development is approved, you will continue to show that you are allowing these developers to keep on bulldozing over everything,” she said.

This comes after the PA postponed a decision on the controversial application to build apartments and garages close to cliffs in Sannat, with activists saying that they are deferring the case.

The hearing took place on Tuesday in a virtual manner, with PA Chairperson Stephania Baldacchino reiterating what was discussed during the previous sitting, which asked the PA’s executive council for guidance on the case.