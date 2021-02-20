Young Entrepreneurs Provide Solution To Pollution With Malta’s First Biodegradable Phone Covers

A young enterprise group’s eco-friendly business project is paving the way for a more sustainable future with the introduction of Malta’s first-ever biodegradable phone cover.

Candid! is the collective brainchild of four students from St. Aloysius College who are partaking in JAYE – an entrepreneurship education program.

“Apart from promoting our product, we like to promote our cause, which is providing environmentally friendly solutions to our products,” Sales Director Sabrina Sacco told Lovin Malta.

Together, the four set out to make a difference, starting with the most crucial piece of technology out there, a mobile phone.