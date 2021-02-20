Young Entrepreneurs Provide Solution To Pollution With Malta’s First Biodegradable Phone Covers
A young enterprise group’s eco-friendly business project is paving the way for a more sustainable future with the introduction of Malta’s first-ever biodegradable phone cover.
Candid! is the collective brainchild of four students from St. Aloysius College who are partaking in JAYE – an entrepreneurship education program.
“Apart from promoting our product, we like to promote our cause, which is providing environmentally friendly solutions to our products,” Sales Director Sabrina Sacco told Lovin Malta.
Together, the four set out to make a difference, starting with the most crucial piece of technology out there, a mobile phone.
“We were thinking of what items we use everyday, like bags and cups,” Sacco continued. “Phones are always in our hands and everyone has a case, but we don’t see many biodegradable phone cases,” she said.
Candid! offers “Malta’s first sustainable phone case” made out of PLA plant polymer and a bamboo binder designed to protect your phone and the planet.
And their sustainable business enterprise managed to capture the attention of an Irish MEP Ciarán Cuffe, who praised the Maltese teenagers for their work.
Teenagers are amazing. Just got an email from a 16 year old who has set up a company selling biodegradable phone cases. Here’s her website https://t.co/YvyCo0amvJ pic.twitter.com/CrqEoUibmo
— Ciarán Cuffe (@CiaranCuffe) February 15, 2021
Candid! not only offers a sustainable alternative to phone covers, but free shipping to Malta too.
Though the business has to liquidise by April, as part of the JAYE program, Sacco and her business partners have expressed an interest in continuing their joint entrepreneurial venture in the future.
“If we do well, we would like to continue,” she ended.
