‘You’re The Change’: Environmentalist Tells Young Maltese Politicians To ‘Stand Tall’ Against Ageism

“‘We can’t have an 18-year-old MP handling the shadow portfolio of Climate Change!!!!” says old men and women who never did much to solve the problem (rather enabling it) that will now mostly affect the generation of that same 18-year-old woman,” Appelgren said, referring to MP-elect Eve Borg Bonello.

“To the young politicians in any party – stand tall. You’re the change. You’re going to need to make some bold moves that the oldies never would dare to. And I trust you will,” Appelgren wrote in a social media post.

Local environmentalist Cami Appelgren has urged young Maltese politicians to stand tall, against comments of an ageist nature seen thrown toward said politicians.

This comes after recent news of Borg Bonello’s appointment as Malta’s Shadow Minister for issues related to climate change.

Appelgren also left a comment on her post directed towards Borg Bonello, wishing her luck and reminding her once again to stand tall.

“Eve Borg Bonello, stand tall. You may be young, but seeing the old politicians not doing what they should safeguard this planet, it’s evident that age doesn’t matter. Good luck in your endeavours!” she said.

Borg Bonello has received quite an amount of criticism for her age, with many saying that she is too young to fit into a parliamentarian position.

However, lawyer and former PN MP Franco Debono had expressed that he found it encouraging to have Borg Bonello taking up a reform proposal he made in Parliament 10 years ago. He had also said that she has great potential.

