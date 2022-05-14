Watch: Yay, Nay Or Just Meh? Valentina Rossi, Matt And Dave Judge This Year’s 40 Eurovision Entries (Yes, All Of Them)

We’re now only hours away from Eurovision 2022’s Grand Final, and everything is set for Lovin Malta’s Live Commentary show on Instagram tonight. But Eurovision isn’t just about Saturday night, so we’ve been slowly judging every single entry this week – with a little help from the one and only Valentina Rossi, of course! First up, of course, was Semi-Final 1 on Tuesday night. And while there were some obvious guesses like Ukraine and Greece making it through, others like Albania and Austria were quite the surprise eliminations (not to mention Iceland’s qualification rubbing a certain Rossi off the wrong way).

Two days later, it was Malta and Emma Muscat’s turn on Semi-Final 2, featuring a number of bookmakers’ favourites vying for one of tonight’s 10 spots. And hey – Malta might have failed to make it through, and we of course were supporting our tiny island (because who wouldn’t love to hear their country’s name being shouted out on stage?!), but you can’t say we didn’t see the potential heartbreak coming in our indecisive moves.

Definitely less controversial was us looking at the Big Five, the countries who have automatically made it through to tonight’s Finals, including of course hosts Italy. And there seems to be an across-the-board agreement here – we stand Mahmood and Blanco’s ballad, we can’t stop head-banging to France… and we’re still all meh-ed up at Germany.