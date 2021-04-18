Malta’s Fashion Revolution Returns, Highlighting The Vulnerabilities COVID-19 Has Caused In The Industry

For the fourth year running, Fashion Revolution Malta will return to keep campaigning to make the fashion industry a fair, clean and transparent industry that leaves no person in the supply chain unknown. Present in over 100 countries, the mission of Fashion Revolution is to educate consumers and highlight the social and environmental impacts caused by the fashion industry at large – and how their individual choices act as a vote on how we wish to see the fashion world. Running from 19th to 25th of April, this year will focus on two main campaigns: #WhoMadeMyClothes and #LovedClothesLast. The #WhoMadeMyClothes campaign aims to offer a voice to consumers to demand that their beloved brands make the supply chains more transparent. It encourages people to let their voices be heard and put pressure on these brands on social media through three, simple steps:

This transparency in the supply chains has been further highlighted through the COVID-19 pandemic, showing how fragile the entire fashion system is currently structured. According to the Out of Sight Report of Fashion Revolution (October 2020), some “brands and retailers have even used the pandemic as a reason to demand steep discounts for already placed and future orders”. Thus further “pushing the pandemic’s economic repercussions even further onto their suppliers and the already vulnerable workers throughout their supply chain”.

Meanwhile, their #LovedClothesLast campaign sheds light on the importance of making clothes last longer. It is not just about challenging the idea of clothes going ‘out of fashion’ regularly, yet rather highlighting the alarmingly high environmental impact caused by the fashion industry. Over the last year, Malta has seen a huge increase in alternative shopping options. Second-hand or vintage clothing has become more accessible, thus allowing the lifespan of our clothes to be extended. Through this, more awareness has been raised on repairing and maintaining clothes as another way of making clothes last longer and avoid having them be dumped in landfill.

As with each year, Fashion Revolution Week will encourage members of the local community to share the same or similar message on social media to join in the conversation. In doing so, this helps spread the campaign message and put pressure for change within the Fashion Industry. The week will also be filled with a mix of activities to enjoy, including live discussions about fast fashion vs sustainability and workshops on elective sewing to help mend your clothes among many others. Share this and spread the word of the Fashion Revolution