Sound Salon Memberships Have Sold Out But You Can Still Get Tickets

Exam season is upon us, but once all of that hassle has passed, we can look forward to three summer months filled with days spent by the beach, BBQs, and a good Gianpula party or two. Friday nights will never be the same again, as for eleven nights throughout Summer 2022, Sound Salon will be lighting up Club Phoenix and make you want to throw your hands in the air. Each night will have a brand new theme and vibe too, keeping things fresh and making sure no two Fridays will be the same. Supported by Absolut, Brown’s, Cisk, Ryde, and 89.7 Bay, Sound Salon are set up for success. Re-focusing their whole plan, Sound Salon is now younger, better and stronger.

17th June is when it all goes down. Close that textbook and throw away all of your notes as school’s out and summer’s in. Open to everyone who’s 17 years and above, you can soon get your hands on some tickets. If you want to be a bit boujee and really treat yourself and your squad to Sound Salon’s first 2022 bash, you can send them a message on Facebook to reserve a table. One-time tickets online are available. Sound Salon also had a special membership card that gives you a full access pass to every single party, but these were sold out in five days! If you want to make Friday a fun day, Sound Salon are still selling a limited number of tickets but once these tickets sell out then you’ve officially missed the opening of Sound Salon. But, fret not, because Sound Salon will start selling tickets for the following week.

Make sure you have a valid ID with you before you head out the door as you will not be allowed to enter without an ID card proving that you are of legal drinking age. Everything will kick off every Friday night at 10.30pm, so get your glam on by 9pm, catch a Ryde to the party and get ready to down some shots of Absolut. If you’re more of a beer drinker, crack open a cold can of Cisk with the boys and you’re all set. There’s no party like a Gianpula party, especially when Sound Salon are the masterminds behind the whole event. So, keep your eyes peeled for tickets as Sound Salon Fridays are the place to be this summer! Tag someone who has missed Sound Salon!