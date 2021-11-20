Ħal Far Outreach Launch Refugee Befriending Programme With Maltese Residents

Ħal Far Outreach is inviting all asylum seekers and refugees in Malta, the chance to make friends and integrate better with Maltese residents.

Ħal Far Outreach is a non-profit organization that helps to empower those who seek refuge in Malta, with a specific focus on the people who are residing in and around the Open Centers in Ħal Far.

The Migrant Befriending Program is setting up activities to take place over six months, involving online games, coffee mornings, cinema trips or even table games.

Should you wish to participate, click here before 3rd December 2021.

There are other projects that follow the same initiative, this includes the project, led by MOAS, which is currently also underway to help refugees and asylum seekers better integrate in Malta.

The Family Hosting Project was initiated by MOAS to overcome the difficulties encountered by refugees and asylum seekers in Malta in finding accommodation and in the process of integration.

The project also aims to help Maltese households who are interested in providing support and housing for refugees, with MOAS providing assistance and mentoring to those interested.