Ever Heard Of 5:2 Fasting? Check Out One Neat Hack That Could Help Malta’s Obesity Crisis

Many have tried fasting whilst trying to shave off a few pounds. Now, a high-quality study has shown the benefits that come with a type of fasting known as the 5:2 diet. What is the 5:2 diet? A neat way to eat ‘normally’ for five days a week, and then cut calories for the remaining two days. You can check out a calendar template below to see what we’re talking about.

The simplicity of it all, coupled with the prospect of being a bit naughty on the ‘off days’, has been the selling point of the entire system. While people are normally encouraged to eat decently nevertheless during the five-day ‘off-period’, 5:2 dieters are encouraged to keep to below 500 calories for women or 600 calories for men on the two ‘on days’. With speculation as to whether this system works or not, a group of scientists decided to find out. The group divided 300 obese adults into three 100-person groups: The first group was given simple blanket-statement advice on the 5:2 diet. The second was given the same advice with self-help instructions. The third group was given all the advice, self-help, and even weekly group sessions. In a trial that lasted six weeks, the researchers were pleased to see that all three groups were able to achieve similar weight loss results. Yes, you read that right. Even the one that simply went about the ordeal with some simple tips and tricks.