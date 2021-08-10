Active COVID-19 Cases In Malta Continue to Drop But Hospitalisations Increase
Malta has recorded 51 new patients and 70 recoveries over the last 24 hours.
No deaths were registered. Active cases now stand at 859.
The number of hospitalisations has increased with 42 COVID-19 patients now at Mater Dei Hospital, three of whom are in ITU.
