As France Recommends Single Vaccine Dose For Previous COVID-19 Patients, Malta Doubles Down On Original Plan

France’s out-of-the-box suggestion for catching up with its EU peers in the COVID-19 vaccine race made global headlines last week, but Malta’s health authorities have now confirmed this will not be affecting the island’s inoculation plans in any way.

Last Friday, news quickly spread about France’s latest recommendation that people who have already recovered from COVID-19 should only receive a single vaccine dose (the second, “booster” dose).

This, France’s public health authority argued, was because people who had previously fought the virus could have as much as ten times the amount of antibodies as the ones in the first vaccine jab.

Another published paper wielded more cautious results, saying the immunity in individuals who had had COVID-19 and then received a single vaccine dose “is equal to or even exceeds” that of people who had never had COVD-19 and received two vaccine doses.

“A single vaccine dose will also play the role of reminding” people’s immune system how to fight the virus, the French experts continued, going on to suggest a gap of between three and six months after infection for the jab.

And while, as the authority stated, “at the moment no country has clearly positioned itself in terms of a sole vaccination dose for people who have already contracted COVID-19”, the interest in France’s suggestion and its potential speeding up of inoculations quickly got people talking.

Despite this recommendation gaining global traction, however, Malta’s health authorities have confirmed with this newsroom that there are currently no plans in place to adopt a similar strategy on the island.

“Malta will continue with its current plan for COVID-19 vaccination and will vaccinate all citizens with two doses,” a Health Ministry spokesperson told Lovin Malta.