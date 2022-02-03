Charmaine Gauci Offers Cautiously Optimistic Forecast On COVID-19 Becoming Endemic

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has offered a cautiously optimistic outlook on the possibility that COVID-19 could soon become endemic.

“It will become endemic when the situation is stable,” Gauci said when interviewed on ONE Breakfast this morning.

“It doesn’t mean there won’t be any deaths. Malaria is endemic in some African countries and it still kills people but the situation is stable and under control to a certain extent. We will get there with COVID-19 bit by bit but we must first emerge from this acute phase.”

Gauci confirmed that the “new normal” she envisages once the acute phase is over will include standing events and urged people to get boosted.