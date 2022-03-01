COVID-19 Travel Rules Will Not Apply To Ukrainians Seeking Asylum In Malta

Ukrainians arriving in Malta off the back of the Russian government’s invasion of their country will not be subject to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne confirmed today in a press conference that Ukrainians seeking asylum in Malta will not need to follow the country’s strict travel rules.

Under rules, only fully vaccinated people or medically exempt persons are not subject to mandatory quarantine upon arriving in the country.

The move comes amid concerns over a fresh migration crisis in Europe following the invasion.

